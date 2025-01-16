Adani Power Ltd rises for third straight session

Adani Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 559.3, up 1.79% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.26% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% slide in NIFTY and a 1.81% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Power Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 559.3, up 1.79% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23314.5. The Sensex is at 77055.77, up 0.43%. Adani Power Ltd has gained around 6.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Power Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33821.2, up 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 167.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 84.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 23.92 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

