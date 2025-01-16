NTPC Ltd soars 1.48%, Gains for third straight session

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 326.1, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.43% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% gain in NIFTY and a 1.81% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

NTPC Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 326.1, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23314.5. The Sensex is at 77055.77, up 0.43%. NTPC Ltd has dropped around 6.57% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 5.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33821.2, up 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 74.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 149.67 lakh shares in last one month.

NTPC Ltd is up 5.43% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% gain in NIFTY and a 1.81% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 16.67 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

