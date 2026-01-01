Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Motor Company Ltd soars 1.46%, Gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 3774, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 50.87% in last one year as compared to a 8.14% gain in NIFTY and a 18.14% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

TVS Motor Company Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3774, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 26156.4. The Sensex is at 85236.73, up 0.02%. TVS Motor Company Ltd has added around 2.81% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28189.6, up 0.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3800, up 1.54% on the day. TVS Motor Company Ltd is up 50.87% in last one year as compared to a 8.14% gain in NIFTY and a 18.14% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 56.01 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

