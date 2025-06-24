Adani Energy Solutions Ltd spurts 2.18%, up for third straight session

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 855.45, up 2.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.65% in last one year as compared to a 6.4% gain in NIFTY and a 10.95% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35608.95, up 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.35 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 857, up 2.31% on the day. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is down 15.65% in last one year as compared to a 6.4% gain in NIFTY and a 10.95% gain in the Nifty Energy index.