Adani Ent incorporates subsidiary to drive employee and talent development

Adani Enterprises announced that it has incorporated wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) namely Adani Skills & Education in India.

The company has been incorporated to carry on the activity of upskilling Adani employees, GETs/DETs, and skilling fresh talent who will directly or indirectly benefit the Adani Group and its partners for outsourced engagement and off role workers.

Its operations will span training modules, seminars, web-based learning, counselling sessions, e-courses, and personality development programs, leveraging both conventional and creative educational methods.

The company has subscribed capital of Rs 1 lakh, representing 100% shareholding.

Adani Enterprises (AEL) is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. The company's business investments are centered on the fields of airport management, technology parks, roads, data centers, and water infrastructure.