Ashoka Buildcon secures Rs 447 crore order from BMC

Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Ashoka Buildcon announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 447.21 crore from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for its ongoing flyover construction project on the Sion-Panvel Highway.

The additional scope covers the construction of Flyover Arm-1 and Arm-2 at the T Junction at Maharashtra Nagar in the M/E Ward.

With this incremental order, the aggregate project cost has risen to Rs 1,573.79 crore, inclusive of taxes. The company stated that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity, and the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in the construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support and operation of toll roads. The company reported an 82.92% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 78.06 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 457.04 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Shares of Ashoka Buildcon fell 1.49% to Rs 161.45 on Friday, 5 December 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

