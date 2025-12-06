Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HFCL secures Rs 656 crore export orders for optical fiber cables

HFCL secures Rs 656 crore export orders for optical fiber cables

Image
Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
HFCL announced that it has secured export orders worth $72.96 million (Rs 656.10 crore) for the supply of optical fiber cables (OFC).

The orders have been received through the companys overseas wholly owned subsidiary from an international customer. The orders are based on general contract conditions and involve the supply of OFC as per customer specifications. The execution timeline extends until November 2026.

HFCL is a diversified telecom infrastructure enabler with businesses spanning telecom infrastructure development, system integration, and the manufacture and supply of high-end telecom equipment, optical fiber, and optical fiber cables (OFC).

The companys consolidated net profit declined 8.2% to Rs 67.86 crore on a 4.6% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 1,043.34 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of HFCL dropped 2.16% to Rs 68.90 on Friday, 5 December 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

