India Launches Export Promotion Mission to Boost MSMEs, Ease Trade Finance and Streamline Market Access

Indias export performance has been central to the nations economic strategy, helping generate employment, drive growth in manufacturing and services, and integrate Indian firms into global value chains. To further strengthen export competitiveness, especially for MSMEs, first-time exporters and labour-intensive sectors, the government approved the Export Promotion Mission (EPM).

Indias export ecosystem has been supported by a range of targeted interventions in recent years, including interest equalisation, market access initiatives and export-incentive schemes and infrastructure support. The mission builds on these efforts by addressing key factors identified for strengthening export competitiveness, such as enhancing access to affordable trade finance, supporting compliance with international export standards, improving coordinated export branding and market-access facilitation, and reducing logistics disadvantages for exporters in interior and low-export-intensity regions.

Recent export trends underscore the importance of a more coordinated and digitally enabled support framework that can strengthen competitiveness and market-readiness across both merchandise and services sectors. By consolidating multiple schemes into a single, digitally managed and outcome-linked architecture, the Export Promotion Mission aims to deliver more streamlined and effective support to Indias exporters, ensuring a unified, flexible and responsive framework that aligns with evolving global trade conditions. EPM operates through two integrated sub-schemes that together address finance and non-financial enablers - Niryat Protsahan (Financial Enablers) and Niryat Disha (Non-Financial Enablers). EPM places priority on sectors most impacted by global tariff escalations, notably textiles, leather, gems & jewellery, engineering goods and marine products while retaining flexibility to support other emerging export sectors. The Mission explicitly targets MSMEs, first-time exporters and labour-intensive value chains, ensuring inclusive outreach.