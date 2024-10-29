Adani Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 664.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.66% to Rs 22608.07 crore

Net profit of Adani Enterprises rose 664.53% to Rs 1741.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 227.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.66% to Rs 22608.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19546.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.22608.0719546.2516.6612.433444.081636.062408.89879.101741.75227.82

