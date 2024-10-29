Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Adani Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 664.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 5:06 PM IST
Sales rise 15.66% to Rs 22608.07 crore

Net profit of Adani Enterprises rose 664.53% to Rs 1741.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 227.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.66% to Rs 22608.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19546.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales22608.0719546.25 16 OPM %16.6612.43 -PBDT3444.081636.06 111 PBT2408.89879.10 174 NP1741.75227.82 665

