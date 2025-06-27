Adani Enterprises gains after AdaniConneX completes acquisition of Granthik Realtors

Adani Enterprises advanced 2.14% to Rs 2,641.30 after the company announced that its joint venture, AdaniConneX (ACX), has completed the acquisition of a 100% equity stake in Granthik Realtors (GRPL) from Windson Projects LLP.

In an exchange filing, the company confirmed that a share purchase agreement (SPA) was executed and concluded on 26 June 2025.

GRPL, incorporated on 7 May 2023, is registered with the registrar of companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai, and was established with the objective of undertaking infrastructure development activities. Although GRPL has not yet commenced commercial operations, it owns a significant land parcel and has secured key regulatory licenses, offering AdaniConneX a strategic advantage to initiate infrastructure projects swiftly.

GRPL has an authorised share capital of Rs 10 lakh and a paid-up share capital of Rs 1 lakh. The acquisition, valued at Rs 85.99 crore, was executed on a cash consideration basis in exchange for the entire equity of the company. The acquisition aligns with AdaniConneXs strategy to expand its presence in the infrastructure development sector, as GRPL operates within the industry focused on the development of infrastructure facilities. The transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction, the company clarified in its regulatory disclosure. Adani Enterprises (AEL) is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. The company's business investments are centered on the fields of airport management, technology parks, roads, data centers, and water infrastructure.