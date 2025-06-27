Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RateGain deploys advance pricing intelligence platform for Kyrgyzstan's regional airline

Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
RateGain Travel Technologies (RateGain) announced that TezJet, Kyrgyzstan's regional airline, has selected AirGain, RateGain's advanced pricing intelligence platform for airlines, to gain real-time competitive insights. The partnership reinforces TezJet's commitment to using intelligent pricing tools to offer better value and streamlined journeys throughout Central Asia.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bishkek, TezJet has quickly emerged as a critical player in regional aviation, operating scheduled services across Kyrgyzstan with a growing interest in international expansion. In September 2024, the airline marked a major step forward with its first international route to Tashkent, Uzbekistan. With a mixed fleet that includes the legendary McDonnell Douglas MD-83 and Avro RJ85 aircraft, TezJet is focused on revitalizing air connectivity in a region traditionally underserved by modern aviation infrastructure.

As part of its growth strategy, TezJet is investing in digital transformation to drive operational efficiency, optimize route planning, and boost profitability across its expanding network. The partnership with RateGain reflects the airline's commitment to adopting intelligent, data-driven tools that enhance its competitive edge.

With Central Asia witnessing a surge in regional and cross-border travel demand, TezJet is adopting an agile, analytics-led approach to pricing. By deploying AirGain, the airline's commercial teams will now gain access to real-time airfare data across websites, OTAs, and GDS channels. This enables faster reaction to market shifts, improved fare competitiveness, and better protection of yield on strategic routes.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

