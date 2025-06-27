Volumes soar at Metropolis Healthcare Ltd counter

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd clocked volume of 2.1 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 110.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1897 shares
Akzo Nobel India Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, Petronet LNG Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 June 2025.
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd clocked volume of 2.1 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 110.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1897 shares. The stock lost 0.26% to Rs.1,689.75. Volumes stood at 560 shares in the last session.
Akzo Nobel India Ltd clocked volume of 28208 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 35.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 796 shares. The stock gained 9.60% to Rs.3,498.95. Volumes stood at 870 shares in the last session.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw volume of 26194 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2265 shares. The stock increased 2.71% to Rs.3,313.00. Volumes stood at 4033 shares in the last session.
Adani Total Gas Ltd clocked volume of 6.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 72705 shares. The stock gained 6.75% to Rs.689.30. Volumes stood at 74622 shares in the last session.
Petronet LNG Ltd registered volume of 1.6 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30195 shares. The stock rose 1.58% to Rs.304.65. Volumes stood at 52763 shares in the last session.
