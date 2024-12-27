Telecom stocks rise

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Telecommunication index increasing 19.33 points or 0.68% at 2863.09 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 2.41%), Bharti Hexacom Ltd (up 1.5%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.21%),HFCL Ltd (up 0.87%),Indus Towers Ltd (up 0.47%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 0.47%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.29%), and Route Mobile Ltd (up 0.15%).

On the other hand, Suyog Telematics Ltd (down 1.63%), ITI Ltd (down 1.24%), and Tejas Networks Ltd (down 0.47%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 180.4 or 0.33% at 55073.61.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 41.56 points or 0.26% at 15948.53.

The Nifty 50 index was up 112.3 points or 0.47% at 23862.5.

The BSE Sensex index was up 397.47 points or 0.51% at 78869.95.

On BSE,1985 shares were trading in green, 1113 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.

