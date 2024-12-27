Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Auto index increasing 575.87 points or 1.11% at 52348.84 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 2.37%), Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.89%),Eicher Motors Ltd (up 1.37%),Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 1.26%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.15%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharat Forge Ltd (up 1.12%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.03%), Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (up 0.9%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.84%), and Exide Industries Ltd (up 0.77%).

On the other hand, Uno Minda Ltd (down 1.31%), Bosch Ltd (down 0.13%), and Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 0.09%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 180.4 or 0.33% at 55073.61.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 41.56 points or 0.26% at 15948.53.

The Nifty 50 index was up 112.3 points or 0.47% at 23862.5.

The BSE Sensex index was up 397.47 points or 0.51% at 78869.95.

On BSE,1985 shares were trading in green, 1113 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.

