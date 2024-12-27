Healthcare shares rise

Healthcare stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Healthcare index rising 285.15 points or 0.64% at 44575.1 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Abbott India Ltd (up 2.93%), Sequent Scientific Ltd (up 2.71%),Poly Medicure Ltd (up 2.61%),Jubilant Pharmova Ltd (up 2.54%),Unichem Laboratories Ltd (up 2.25%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.18%), Aarti Drugs Ltd (up 2.18%), Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (up 1.93%), Orchid Pharma Ltd (up 1.78%), and Marksans Pharma Ltd (up 1.76%).

On the other hand, Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd (down 2.28%), Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd (down 1.85%), and Suven Life Sciences Ltd (down 1.44%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 180.4 or 0.33% at 55073.61.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 41.56 points or 0.26% at 15948.53.

The Nifty 50 index was up 112.3 points or 0.47% at 23862.5.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was up 397.47 points or 0.51% at 78869.95.

On BSE,1985 shares were trading in green, 1113 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News