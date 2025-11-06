Adani Enterprises Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 2340, down 3.3% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 21.21% in last one year as compared to a 5.69% rally in NIFTY and a 9.44% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Adani Enterprises Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2340, down 3.3% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 25576.5. The Sensex is at 83590.93, up 0.16%.Adani Enterprises Ltd has eased around 7.95% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10499.05, down 2.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.27 lakh shares in last one month.