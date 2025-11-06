Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 13.41, down 1.83% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 27.9% in last one year as compared to a 5.69% rally in NIFTY and a 25.19% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 13.41, down 1.83% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 25576.5. The Sensex is at 83590.93, up 0.16%.Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has eased around 4.42% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1532.55, down 2.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.93 lakh shares in last one month.