Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2183, down 0.36% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 25576.5. The Sensex is at 83590.93, up 0.16%.Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has eased around 2.17% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55815.6, up 0.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.45 lakh shares in last one month.