Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 8236, down 1.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 25576.5. The Sensex is at 83590.93, up 0.16%.Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd has eased around 11.75% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35274.55, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 44259 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.42 lakh shares in last one month.