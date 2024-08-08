Adani Enterprises Ltd soars 1.2%

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 3224.25, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.6% in last one year as compared to a 23.62% spurt in NIFTY and a 35.76% spurt in the Nifty Metal index. Adani Enterprises Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3224.25, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 24269.55. The Sensex is at 79387.27, down 0.1%. Adani Enterprises Ltd has risen around 3.65% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9128.45, down 0.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3237.65, up 1% on the day. Adani Enterprises Ltd is up 28.6% in last one year as compared to a 23.62% spurt in NIFTY and a 35.76% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 126.95 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

