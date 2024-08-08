Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd spurts 2.7%

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 140.66, up 2.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 41.94% in last one year as compared to a 23.62% drop in NIFTY and a 0.91% drop in the Nifty Media index. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 140.66, up 2.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 24269.55. The Sensex is at 79387.27, down 0.1%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has dropped around 6.66% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2058.95, up 1.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 93.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 198.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 23.69 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News