Adani Enterprises Ltd spurts 0.71%, gains for five straight sessions

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 3243.05, up 0.71% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.52% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% gain in NIFTY and a 62.47% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Adani Enterprises Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3243.05, up 0.71% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23337.55. The Sensex is at 76691.49, up 0.26%. Adani Enterprises Ltd has added around 12.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has added around 8.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9795.85, up 0.78% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 46.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3253.9, up 1.04% on the day. Adani Enterprises Ltd is up 30.52% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% gain in NIFTY and a 62.47% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 131.37 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

