Tips Industries Ltd spurts 1.61%, gains for five straight sessions

Tips Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 459.6, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 121.01% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% gain in NIFTY and a 13.68% gain in the Nifty Media.

Tips Industries Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 459.6, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23337.55. The Sensex is at 76691.49, up 0.26%. Tips Industries Ltd has added around 6.3% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Tips Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 14.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2007.4, up 1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 45.68 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News