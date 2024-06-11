Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd spurts 0.36%, up for five straight sessions

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 165, up 0.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.32% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% gain in NIFTY and a 13.68% gain in the Nifty Media.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has added around 27.12% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has added around 14.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2007.4, up 1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 158.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 184.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 165.15, up 0.4% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 32.37 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

