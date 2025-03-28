Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Spurts 1.98%

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has added 6.03% over last one month compared to 8.31% gain in BSE Oil & Gas index and 3.96% rise in the SENSEX

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd gained 1.98% today to trade at Rs 247. The BSE Oil & Gas index is up 0.81% to quote at 25256.57. The index is up 8.31 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oil India Ltd increased 1.51% and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd added 0.98% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went down 8.64 % over last one year compared to the 5.31% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has added 6.03% over last one month compared to 8.31% gain in BSE Oil & Gas index and 3.96% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 34256 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.31 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 344.6 on 01 Aug 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 215.2 on 04 Mar 2025.

