Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Falls 2.97%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd lost 2.97% today to trade at Rs 2652. The BSE Auto index is down 0.43% to quote at 48014.96. The index is down 0.89 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sundram Fasteners Ltd decreased 1.78% and Bajaj Auto Ltd lost 0.48% on the day. The BSE Auto index went down 2.29 % over last one year compared to the 5.31% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has lost 4.61% over last one month compared to 0.89% fall in BSE Auto index and 3.96% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 21929 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.11 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3276.3 on 10 Feb 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1854.75 on 27 Mar 2024.

