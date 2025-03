For supply of 400 MW power

Adani Renewable Energy Holding Twelve (AREH12L), a Wholly-owned Subsidiary of Adani Green Energy, has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation (UPPCL) for supply of 400 MW solar power from grid connected solar PV power project to be developed in the state of Rajasthan at a tariff of Rs. 2.57/kWh for a period of 25 years.

