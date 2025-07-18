Adani Green Energy allots 1.15 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

Adani Green Energy has allotted 1,15,76,193 equity shares of the company with a face value of Rs. 10/- each, at a premium of Rs. 1,470.75/- per share, pursuant to the exercise and conversion of 1,15,76,193 convertible warrants against receipt of the balance subscription amount of Rs. 1,110.56 /- per warrant (i.e. 75% of the issue price), to Ardour.
Consequently, the paid up equity share capital of the company has increased to 164,71,76,155 equity shares of Rs 10 each. The post allotment shareholding of the promoter / promoter group has increased from 62.17% to 62.43%.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
