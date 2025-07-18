Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Green Energy allots 1.15 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

Adani Green Energy allots 1.15 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

Image
Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Adani Green Energy has allotted 1,15,76,193 equity shares of the company with a face value of Rs. 10/- each, at a premium of Rs. 1,470.75/- per share, pursuant to the exercise and conversion of 1,15,76,193 convertible warrants against receipt of the balance subscription amount of Rs. 1,110.56 /- per warrant (i.e. 75% of the issue price), to Ardour.

Consequently, the paid up equity share capital of the company has increased to 164,71,76,155 equity shares of Rs 10 each. The post allotment shareholding of the promoter / promoter group has increased from 62.17% to 62.43%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mild dollar pullback likely to support INR

EMS bags Rs 19-cr order from Deltabulk Shipping India

U.S. Stocks Climb as Retail Sales and Jobless Claims Beat Expectations

Route Mobile consolidated net profit declines 32.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Polycab India consolidated net profit rises 49.54% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story