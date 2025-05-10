PTC India Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 320.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.61% to Rs 150.68 crore

Net profit of PTC India Financial Services rose 320.23% to Rs 58.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.61% to Rs 150.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 176.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.02% to Rs 217.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 160.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.78% to Rs 633.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 761.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

