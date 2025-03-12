Bharti Airtel inks pact with Elon Musk's SpaceX to introduce Starlink internet in India

Bharti Airtel announced an agreement with SpaceX to bring Starlink's high-speed internet services to its customers in India.

This is the first agreement to be signed in India, which is subject to SpaceX receiving its own authorizations to sell Starlink in India. It enables Airtel and SpaceX to further explore how Starlink can complement and expand Airtels offerings, and how Airtels expertise in the Indian market complements SpaceXs direct offerings to consumers and businesses.

Airtel and SpaceX will explore offering Starlink equipment in Airtels retail stores, Starlink services via Airtel to business customers, opportunities to connect communities, schools, and health centers, among many others, in even the most rural parts of India. Airtel and SpaceX will also explore how Starlink could help expand and enhance the Airtel network, as well as SpaceXs ability to utilize and benefit from Airtels ground network infrastructure and other capabilities in India.

With Starlink enterprise suite, Airtel will be able to offer enterprises, businesses, and communities comprehensive and seamless connectivity packages.

Gopal Vittal, managing director and vice chairman, Bharti Airtel, said, Working with SpaceX to offer Starlink to Airtel customers in India is a significant milestone and further demonstrates our commitment to next-generation satellite connectivity, this collaboration enhances our ability to bring world-class high-speed broadband to even the most remote parts of India, ensuring that every individual, business, and community has reliable internet. Starlink will complement and enhance Airtels suite of products to ensure reliable and affordable broadband for our Indian customers wherever they live and work.

Gwynne Shotwell, president and chief operating officer of SpaceX, said, We are excited to work with Airtel and unlock the transformative impact Starlink can bring to the people of India. We are constantly amazed by the incredible and inspiring things that people, businesses and organizations do when they are connected via Starlink, the team at Airtel has played a pivotal role in Indias telecom story, so working with them to complement our direct offering makes great sense for our business.

Bharti Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 550 million customers in 15 countries across India and Africa.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 14,781.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2,442.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 19.08% to Rs 45,129.30 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

The counter rose 0.17% to Rs 1,664 on the BSE.

