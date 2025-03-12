Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Azad India Mobility approves allotment of 89.4 lakh equity shares

Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
At meeting held on 11 March 2025

The Board of Azad India Mobility at its meeting held on 11 March 2025 has approved the issuance and allotment of 75,89,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each to non-promoters on preferential basis.

Further, the Board has approved and allotted 13,51,200 equity shares of face value of Re. 10/] each (with a premium of Rs. 06/] per equity share) pursuant to exercise of 13,51,200 convertible warrants.

Post the allotment of equity shares, the paid up equity shares of the Company has increased from Rs 32,75,88,750/] to Rs 34,11,00,750/-.

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

