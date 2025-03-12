Volumes jump at Divis Laboratories Ltd counter

Divis Laboratories Ltd witnessed volume of 24583 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2824 shares

IndusInd Bank Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 March 2025.

Divis Laboratories Ltd witnessed volume of 24583 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2824 shares. The stock dropped 0.39% to Rs.5,520.00. Volumes stood at 1781 shares in the last session.

IndusInd Bank Ltd clocked volume of 33.57 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.08 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.67% to Rs.686.60. Volumes stood at 41.94 lakh shares in the last session.

Axis Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 3.43 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 75288 shares. The stock dropped 1.08% to Rs.1,014.50. Volumes stood at 78020 shares in the last session.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd clocked volume of 93113 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24132 shares. The stock gained 4.85% to Rs.287.65. Volumes stood at 26057 shares in the last session.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd saw volume of 1.17 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31128 shares. The stock dropped 3.83% to Rs.4,140.65. Volumes stood at 18528 shares in the last session.

