CreditAccess Grameen registers nearly 9% YoY rise in disbursements in Q3

CreditAccess Grameen has recorded 8.9% rise in disbursements to Rs 5,805 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 5,331 crore in Q2 FY26.

The disbursements are higher by 14.2% as compared with the figure of Rs 5,085 crore registered in Q3 FY25.

The gross loan portfolio (GLP) as on 31 December 2025 was Rs 26,566 crore, up 7.1% YoY and up 2.6% QoQ.

The company added 2.1 lakh borrowers in Q3 FY26 as against 2.2 lakh borrowers added in Q2 FY26.

Its network expanded to 2,222 branches at the end of December 2025 from 2,209 branches at the end of September 2025.

The company witnessed normalisation of asset quality across geographies, with X-Bucket collection efficiency (CE) rising to 99.71% in December 2025. Karnataka emerged as one of the best performing states, marking a return to its earlier asset quality trends The portfolio at risk (PAR) 030 improved materially during the period, declining from 100 basis points to 60 basis points, driven primarily by a reduction in fresh delinquency accretion. This indicates better early-stage repayment behavior and improved credit quality among recent borrowers. At the same time, however, the subsequent PAR buckets continued to witness forward movement, reflecting the natural aging of existing delinquencies as accounts migrated to later stages of stress.