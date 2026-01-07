TP Solar manufactures 2.8 GW of solar cells and 2.9 GW of solar modules in 9M FY2026

TP Solar, solar manufacturing arm and a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company recorded strong manufacturing performance from April 2025 to December 2025 (9 months period).

During this period, TP Solar manufactured 2.8 GW of DCR solar cells and 2.9 GW of solar modules. Out of 2.9 GW modules, 2.4GW were DCR Modules and balance 0.5 GW were ALMM modules.

In Q3 FY26, TP Solar manufactured 940 MW of cells compared to 196 MW in the corresponding period last year, registering nearly a 5x year-on-year increase. Module production stood at 990 MW versus 927 MW in the same period last year, reflecting an approximately 7% year-on-year growth. These results underscore the TP Solar consistent capacity ramp-up and improving operational efficiency.

TP Solar operates one of India's largest single-location state of the art, 4.3 GW Solar Cell and Module manufacturing facility in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu. The facility is also distinguished by a workforce comprising nearly 80% women, reflecting the Company's strong commitment to inclusive workforce. Tata Power, through its subsidiary TPREL, has invested nearly Rs 4,300 crore in establishing this facility. The investment represents a significant milestone in advancing indigenization across the solar value chain and reinforces Tata Power's strategic focus on achieving self-sufficiency in solar cell and module manufacturing. Equipped with advanced TOPCon and Mono PERC technologies, the plant produces ALMM-certified modules as also DCR modules using Made in India Cells in this plant.