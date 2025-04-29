Adani Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 53.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.14% to Rs 3051.00 crore

Net profit of Adani Green Energy rose 53.33% to Rs 230.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 150.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.14% to Rs 3051.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2498.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.27% to Rs 1444.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1100.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.89% to Rs 11047.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9063.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

3051.002498.0011047.009063.0078.7373.4280.3680.751239.00924.004595.003531.00576.00427.002097.001628.00230.00150.001444.001100.00

