Adani Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 53.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 22.14% to Rs 3051.00 crore

Net profit of Adani Green Energy rose 53.33% to Rs 230.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 150.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.14% to Rs 3051.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2498.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.27% to Rs 1444.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1100.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.89% to Rs 11047.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9063.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3051.002498.00 22 11047.009063.00 22 OPM %78.7373.42 -80.3680.75 - PBDT1239.00924.00 34 4595.003531.00 30 PBT576.00427.00 35 2097.001628.00 29 NP230.00150.00 53 1444.001100.00 31

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

