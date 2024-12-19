Adani Green Energy Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1069.4, down 3.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 26.36% in last one year as compared to a 13.2% rally in NIFTY and a 10.92% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Green Energy Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1069.4, down 3.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.06% on the day, quoting at 23942.900390625. The Sensex is at 79220.66, down 1.2%.Adani Green Energy Ltd has lost around 6.66% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35981.8, down 0.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 92.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1057.2, down 3.04% on the day. Adani Green Energy Ltd tumbled 26.36% in last one year as compared to a 13.2% rally in NIFTY and a 10.92% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

