AU Small Finance Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 548, down 1.85% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 27.9% in last one year as compared to a 13.2% rally in NIFTY and a 8.53% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 548, down 1.85% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.06% on the day, quoting at 23942.900390625. The Sensex is at 79220.66, down 1.2%.AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has lost around 7.73% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52139.55, down 1.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 549.75, down 1.8% on the day. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd tumbled 27.9% in last one year as compared to a 13.2% rally in NIFTY and a 8.53% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 22.09 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

