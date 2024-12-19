Adani Power Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Adani Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 509.6, down 2.22% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 27.9% in last one year as compared to a 13.2% rally in NIFTY and a 10.92% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Power Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 509.6, down 2.22% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.06% on the day, quoting at 23942.900390625. The Sensex is at 79220.66, down 1.2%.Adani Power Ltd has gained around 7.03% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Power Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35981.8, down 0.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 188.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 22.7 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

