NMDC Ltd spurts 0.35%, up for five straight sessions

NMDC Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 77.45, up 0.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 25949.3. The Sensex is at 84711.84, up 0.29%. NMDC Ltd has added around 1.73% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10542.55, up 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 279.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 169.7 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 77.6, up 0.77% on the day. NMDC Ltd is up 6.2% in last one year as compared to a 10.27% gain in NIFTY and a 19.83% gain in the Nifty Metal index. The PE of the stock is 9.55 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.