Alkem Laboratories Ltd gains for fifth session

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22593.4, up 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.28 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5865.5, up 1.07% on the day. Alkem Laboratories Ltd is up 5.95% in last one year as compared to a 10.27% gain in NIFTY and a 4.7% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.