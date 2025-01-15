Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Green Energy Ltd Spikes 3.95%, BSE Utilities index Rises 1.2%

Adani Green Energy Ltd Spikes 3.95%, BSE Utilities index Rises 1.2%

Image
Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Adani Green Energy Ltd has lost 10.33% over last one month compared to 11.63% fall in BSE Utilities index and 5.93% drop in the SENSEX

Adani Green Energy Ltd rose 3.95% today to trade at Rs 1047.35. The BSE Utilities index is up 1.2% to quote at 5100.07. The index is down 11.63 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Nava Ltd increased 2.45% and Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd added 2.25% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went up 2.57 % over last one year compared to the 5.16% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Green Energy Ltd has lost 10.33% over last one month compared to 11.63% fall in BSE Utilities index and 5.93% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.44 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2173.65 on 03 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 870.9 on 27 Nov 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Aether executes amendment to strategic supply agreement with Baker Hughes

Network 18 Media & Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1435.45 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Benares Hotels standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Weak start expected for indices

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story