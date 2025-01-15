Adani Green Energy Ltd Spikes 3.95%, BSE Utilities index Rises 1.2%

Adani Green Energy Ltd has lost 10.33% over last one month compared to 11.63% fall in BSE Utilities index and 5.93% drop in the SENSEX

Adani Green Energy Ltd rose 3.95% today to trade at Rs 1047.35. The BSE Utilities index is up 1.2% to quote at 5100.07. The index is down 11.63 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Nava Ltd increased 2.45% and Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd added 2.25% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went up 2.57 % over last one year compared to the 5.16% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Green Energy Ltd has lost 10.33% over last one month compared to 11.63% fall in BSE Utilities index and 5.93% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.44 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2173.65 on 03 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 870.9 on 27 Nov 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News