Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aether executes amendment to strategic supply agreement with Baker Hughes

Aether executes amendment to strategic supply agreement with Baker Hughes

Image
Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Aether Industries (Aether) has executed an amendment to the strategic supply agreement with Baker Hughes on 7 January 2025, under the broader umbrella of the strategic supply agreement signed between the two parties on 25 June 2024.

The current amendment finalizes the volume and pricing details for the first two products to be supplied by Aether to Baker Hughes.

Both products will be exclusively manufactured for Baker Hughes by Aether's 100% wholly owned subsidiary, Aether Specialty Chemicals. The subsidiary is fully equipped with the requisite assets, plant, and machinery, which have already been commissioned to support this contract manufacturing initiative.

The current amendment thus initiates the commercialization activities of Aether's Site 4, exclusively built under Aether Specialty Chemicals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Network 18 Media & Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1435.45 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Benares Hotels standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Weak start expected for indices

Stock Alert: Hathway Cable, Network18 Media, Shoppers Stop, Sula Vineyards,

Ask Automotive arm commences production at Karnataka facility

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story