Aether executes amendment to strategic supply agreement with Baker Hughes

Aether Industries (Aether) has executed an amendment to the strategic supply agreement with Baker Hughes on 7 January 2025, under the broader umbrella of the strategic supply agreement signed between the two parties on 25 June 2024.

The current amendment finalizes the volume and pricing details for the first two products to be supplied by Aether to Baker Hughes.

Both products will be exclusively manufactured for Baker Hughes by Aether's 100% wholly owned subsidiary, Aether Specialty Chemicals. The subsidiary is fully equipped with the requisite assets, plant, and machinery, which have already been commissioned to support this contract manufacturing initiative.

The current amendment thus initiates the commercialization activities of Aether's Site 4, exclusively built under Aether Specialty Chemicals.

