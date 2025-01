Network 18 Media & Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1435.45 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.30% to Rs 1360.50 crore

Net Loss of Network 18 Media & Investments reported to Rs 1435.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 58.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 23.30% to Rs 1360.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1773.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1360.501773.73-1.58-9.6877.62-58.6625.68-101.89-1435.45-58.08

