Adani Green Energy operationalises 125 MW solar power project at Khavda, Gujarat

Adani Green Energy operationalises 125 MW solar power project at Khavda, Gujarat

Image
Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Six, subsidiary of the Company has operationalised incremental solar power project of 125 MW at Khavda, Gujarat.

With operationalisation of this plant, AGEL's total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 15,990.5 MW.

Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided at 1.40 p.m. on September 01, 2025 to operationalize the plant from 01 September 2025.

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

