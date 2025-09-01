Adani Green Energy operationalises 125 MW solar power project at Khavda, Gujarat

Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Six, subsidiary of the Company has operationalised incremental solar power project of 125 MW at Khavda, Gujarat.

With operationalisation of this plant, AGEL's total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 15,990.5 MW.

Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided at 1.40 p.m. on September 01, 2025 to operationalize the plant from 01 September 2025.

