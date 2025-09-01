Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Motor Co registers total auto sales of 5.09 lakh units in August'24

TVS Motor Co registers total auto sales of 5.09 lakh units in August'24

Image
Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
TVS Motor Company said that it has recorded monthly sales of 509,536 units in August 2025 with a growth of 30% as against 391,588 units in the month of August 2024.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 30% with sales increasing from 378,841 units in August 2024 to 490,788 units August 2025.

EV registered sales of 25,138 units in August 2025 as against 24,779 units in August 2024. Magnet availability continue to pose challenges in the short to medium term, the company stated.

Three-wheeler registered a growth of 47% with sales increasing from 12,747 units in August 2024 to 18,748 units in August 2025.

The company's total exports registered a growth of 35% with sales increasing from 99,976 units in August 2024 to 135,367 units in August 2025.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two- and three-wheeler manufacturer globally. The company has four manufacturing facilities that are located in India and Indonesia. The firms group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Its subsidiary in the personal e-mobility space, TVS Ebike Company AG, has a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland.

TVS Motor Company reported a 34.86% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 778.59 crore on 20.36% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 10,081 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip had advanced 2.35% to end at Rs 3354.70 on the BSE today.

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

