Eicher Motors records 55% YoY rise in August'25 motorcycle sales; clocks CV sales of 7,167 units

Eicher Motors has reported 55% jump in total motorcycle sales to 1,14,002 units in August 2025 from 73,629 units in August 2024.

Sales of models with engine capacity upto 350cc added up 98,631 units (up 61% YoY) and that of models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc aggregated to 15,371 units (up 23% YoY). The companys International Business recorded sales of 11,126 units, up 39% YoY.

Eicher Motors further informed that its unlisted subsidiary VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) has recorded 9.5% rise in total commercial vehicle (CV) sales to 7,167 units in August 2025 from 6,543 units sold in August 2024.

While domestic sales increased by 5% YoY to 6,331 units, exports grew manifold, by 132.5% YoY, to 593 units in August 2025. Sales of Volvo trucks & buses declined by 6.5% to 243 units in August 2025 from 260 units in August 2024. Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB Volvo - Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles which operates in India's commercial vehicle space. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 9.42% to Rs 1,205.22 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 1,101.4 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Total revenue from operations rose 14.76% year on year to Rs 5,041.84 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.