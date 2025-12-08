Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Green integrates TNFD guidance into its core sustainability strategy

Adani Green integrates TNFD guidance into its core sustainability strategy

Dec 08 2025
Adani Green Energy (Adani Green) has taken a significant step in its sustainability journey by mainstreaming the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) framework, which provides organisations with a structured, science-based approach to identify, assess, manage and disclose their dependencies, impacts, risks and opportunities related to nature and biodiversity, into an enterprise-wide strategy. This strengthens Adani Green's ambition to transition from traditional ESG compliance to a more integrated, nature-positive model of renewable energy growth, ensuring that ecological wellbeing advances alongside clean energy expansion.

Beginning in FY24, Adani Green initiated company-wide assessments to map nature-related dependencies, impacts, risks and opportunities across every operational site. This advance groundworkundertaken even before formally joining the TNFD Adopters groupreflects Adani Green's intent to embed nature-related insights into strategic planning rather than treat them as end-of-year regulatory disclosures.

The TNFD framework is a global, science-led initiative founded by the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative, the United Nations Development Programme, the World Wildlife Fund and Global Canopy. It provides a structured framework for organisations to identify, assess, manage and disclose nature-related risks and opportunities. By aligning with the TNFD framework, Adani Green strengthens its leadership among global renewable companies integrating biodiversity considerations into strategic decision-making, supporting both global conservation priorities and India's climate leadership.

Adani Green is also a signatory to the India Business Biodiversity Initiative (IBBI and IBBI 2.0). Reaffirming its long-term biodiversity goal, Adani Green has committed to achieving No Net Loss of Biodiversity by 2030, supported by its plan to plant 27.86 million trees across project locations.

Dec 08 2025

