Food Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 100.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Food Corporation of India rose 100.28% to Rs 1815.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 906.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.88% to Rs 40673.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 38412.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.40673.2938412.734.592.481868.71953.901815.95906.701815.95906.70

