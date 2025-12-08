Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: HFCL, Ashoka Buildcon, InterGlobe Aviation, MTAR Technologies

Stock Alert: HFCL, Ashoka Buildcon, InterGlobe Aviation, MTAR Technologies

Image
Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Securities in F&O Ban:

Sammaan Capital, Bandhan Bank, Kaynes Technology India shares are banned from F&O trading on 08 December 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

HFCL announced that it has secured export orders worth $72.96 million (Rs 656.10 crore) for the supply of optical fiber cables (OFC).

Ashoka Buildcon announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 447.21 crore from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for its ongoing flyover construction project on the SionPanvel Highway.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, fell 9.23% over five trading sessions through 5 December 2025 as the airline grappled with one of its worst operational meltdowns in recent years.

MTAR Technologies announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 194 crore from Megha Engineering & Infrastructures (MEIL) for the supply of end fittings and associated components.

Atishay has won a work order worth Rs 93.10 lakh from Hanumangarh Kendriya Sahakari Bank in Rajasthan.

BMW Ventures announced that it has bagged an order worth Rs 6.02 crore for job-work processing of railway steel girders, with the required material to be supplied by the customer.

ACS Technologies announced that it has bagged two orders aggregating Rs 6.04 crore from the Indian Navy and the Indian NavyNaval Dockyard Visakhapatnam.

Dynamatic Technologies has signed a new agreement with Dassault Aviation to build the complete rear fuselage of the Falcon 6X business jet.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's forex reserves decline by $1.88 billion to $686.23 billion

GIFT Nifty points to muted opening

Adani Ent incorporates subsidiary to drive employee and talent development

Ashoka Buildcon wins additional work order worth Rs 447 cr for existing BMC project

Cochin Shipyard wins contract from Svitzer

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story