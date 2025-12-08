Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit declines 4.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.36% to Rs 169.77 crore

Net profit of Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company declined 4.41% to Rs 86.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 90.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 29.36% to Rs 169.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 240.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.169.77240.3382.7387.90115.91124.63115.63124.4186.5190.50

